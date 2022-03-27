Mizoram: Fake currency racket busted, over 11 lakh fake notes seized
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Mizoram: Fake currency racket busted, over 11 lakh fake notes seized
In Aizawl, Mizoram security officials confiscated about Rs 11 lakh in fake Indian currency notes (FICN).
Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized the fake Indian rupee notes in a joint operation with Mizoram police.
The BSF Aizawl men, working with special narcotics police, confiscated a total of Rs 11,35,600 take Indian currency notes.
The bogus Indian currency notes confiscated were worth Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.
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