In Aizawl, Mizoram security officials confiscated about Rs 11 lakh in fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized the fake Indian rupee notes in a joint operation with Mizoram police.

The BSF Aizawl men, working with special narcotics police, confiscated a total of Rs 11,35,600 take Indian currency notes.

The bogus Indian currency notes confiscated were worth Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100.