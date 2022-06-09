The Fall ArmyWorm (FAW) outbreak — a pest that has harmed maize crops in various Mizoram districts – has impacted over 2900 households in nine districts.

According to a statement released by the state Agricultural Department, pests have contaminated 580.21 hectares of maize cultivation areas in nine districts. The infestation has been particularly bad in the Lawngtlai district, with 235 hectares of maize-growing land severely damaged.

As per reports, 824 maize cultivators were affected in Lunglei district, followed by 722 families along Mamit district and 420 farmers in Serchhip district.

Officials, on the other hand, expressed optimism that big rains would help corn growers. Farmers are expected to be armed with insecticides in order to avoid further crop damage and enormous losses.

Its worthy to note that recently, the northeastern state reported a fresh outbreak of Fall ArmyWorm (FAW) bug; which then negatively impacted almost 89 hamlets across seven districts.

The first FAW epidemic was discovered in Mizoram in 2019, and it has been happening every year during the summers since then. The state administration, on the other hand, is taking every precaution to prevent the disease from spreading by distributing herbicides and insecticides to farmers.

In order to kill the bug, farmers have been instructed to use soap solutions, salt-red pepper mixture and ash.