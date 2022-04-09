In order to identify the refugees, the Mizoram government has started issuing identity cards to Myanmarese refugees who have sought refugee in the northeastern state since the military takeover of the neighbouring country in February last year, as informed by a Home Department official on Saturday.

The identity cards, which will be valid only in Mizoram, will make it easier for the refugees to be identified quickly and easily, as well as prevent them from enrolling on the state's voter list, he said.

The identity card not only shows basic information about the refugee, but also states that the holder is seeking shelter in Mizoram on humanitarian grounds, according to the official.

According to official data acquired by PTI, a total of 29,532 Myanmarese refugees have abandoned their homes and sought shelter in all 11 districts of Mizoram since the military takeover.

The majority of the refugees are Mizos with ethnic ties to Myanmar's Chin state.The majority of them are sheltered in refugee camps, while others live with relatives or rent houses.

The identity cards will be issued by the district administrations. The procedure has started on different dates for different districts, and some districts have yet to begin the exercise.

"Serchhip started the procedure in February, and Hnahthial delivered 1,110 cards on Thursday, with Lawngtlai, which borders Myanmar, issuing 4,794 cards so far. The actual number of such documents granted to date has yet to be collected, according to the official.

"The process of issuing refugee identity cards will begin next week in Aizawl," said Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatzuali Ralte. According to government data, the Siaha district in South Mizoram has the highest number of Myanmar nationals at 9,464, followed by Champhai (7,810) and Lawngtlai (5,475).

At least 1,916 Myanmarese have sought refuge in Aizawl district, 1,986 in Lunglei, 1,732 in Hnahthial, 433 in Serchhip, 149 in Kolasib, 450 in Mamit, 64 in Khawzawl, and 53 in Saitual, it stated. Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual are six districts that share a 510-kilometer international border with Myanmar's Chin state.

Village councils, NGOs, churches, and individuals, in addition to the state government, have donated food and other necessities to Myanmarese refugees.