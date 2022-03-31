In a recent development, Governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati met Union Power Minister R. K. Singh in New Delhi on Yesterday, March 30. The state's governor met with Union Power Minister R.K. Singh at the latter's office chamber to discuss the state's power crisis and other visible possibilities for increasing power generation. They also talked about ways to improve the distribution network and encourage solar projects.

The Governor of Mizoram also detailed the state's enormous potential for generating electricity through hydroelectricity. He also invited the Union Power Minister to Mizoram to assess the situation and take the required actions to ensure the state's power generation self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, In a tweet by DIPR Mizoram stated, “Met Union Power Minister Shri R.K.Singh ji to discuss the situation of power in Mizoram state. We discussed extensively regarding power shortage and options to enhance power generation in the state, strengthening Distribution network and encouraging the Solar Projects”.