Mizoram's power and electricity minister, R Lalzirliana, claimed on Wednesday that the state's hydropower potential is 4,000 megawatts.

According to an official release, the minister and officials from the power and electricity department met with state Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and reviewed strategies to boost power generation in the state.

Lalzirliana informed the governor that the state generates roughly 10 MW of electric power from various power dams across the state, which is considerably below the state's requirements, according to the statement.

The state currently consumes 144 MW per day, according to the minister, and the majority of its needs are fulfilled by power acquired from outside the state.

According to the statement, state governments in the past and present have been unable to undertake big hydroelectricity projects due to financial restrictions and two mini-hydel projects, each with a capacity of 24 MW, are in the works.

He also hinted at the possibility of pursuing agreements with central government entities for the construction of larger hydel projects on rivers such as the Tuivai (210 MW), Mat-Sekawi (76 MW), and other major rivers.

According to the official announcement, Kambhampati commended the efforts done by the power and electricity department to boost the state's power generation.

However, he mentioned that more work is needed to harness more power in order to meet the rising demand. He urged that the department develop strategies for collaborating with Central Public Sector agencies to build significant hydel projects in the state, he further added.

The governor also advised building small solar plants near existing power substations to enhance the existing power supply, it said. He also urged the agency to increase its customer awareness campaign about the viability of solar rooftop installations.