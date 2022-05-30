MIZORAM: The Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the leadership of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 58 gm of heroin worth Rs 29 lakh from Zote near the river Tyao along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The operation was carried out by an 8-man Assam Rifles team based on specific information, according to reports.

The Assam Rifles troops seized the illegal consignment, which included a Kenbo bike, and filed a case under the NDPS Act for further legal action. The ongoing smuggling of heroin is a major source of concern in Mizoram, particularly along the India-Myanmar border.

Moreover, on Saturday, the Serchhip Battalion discovered a 12-bore single barrel gun near Border Pillar-24. A special operation was launched by troops of the Serchhip Battalion based on reliable information about suspected weapons transshipment by Myanmarese nationals, which resulted in the arrest of two Myanmarese nationals, as well as a dismantled 12-bore gun and one Kenbo bike. The individuals were attempting to illegally transport the weapon to Myanmar.

Earlier, last year, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department personnel arrested a Myanmarese national and seized heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh at Champhai district.