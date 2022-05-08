Aizawl: An official from Mizoram stated that the state would launch an inter-state bus service with Tripura's Jampui Hills, which are predominantly inhabited by various Zo or Mizo kindred tribes, in an effort to improve relations with the neighbouring state and strengthen brotherhood with the Mizos there. State transport department director R Lalrammawia said the proposed bus service would run between Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in the Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district.

State transport department director R Lalrammawia said that the proposed bus service would run between Mizoram's capital Aizawl and Behliangchhip town in the Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the bus service from Aizawl would begin at 6:30 a.m. on May 9. Mizoram state transport buses will leave Aizawl at 6 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, according to Lalrammawia.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, it will return from Behliangchhip in the Jampui Hills, he said. The fare between Aizawl and Behliangchhip is Rs 476.

According to the transport director, efforts are underway to establish a bus service between Aizawl and Churachandpur, Manipur, where a large number of Zo kindred tribes live. He stated that the Mizoram government is working to sign a reciprocal agreement with Manipur.

It may be mentioned that only Assam and Mizoram operate inter-state transportation services now.

Meanwhile, the Mizo communities in Tripura have praised Mizoram's decision.

The proposed inter-state bus service between Mizoram and Tripura, according to Tripura-based Mizo Convention general secretary Dr Zairemthiama Pachuau, would not only strengthen cultural ties and brotherhood among the Mizo communities of the two states, but also establish good relations between the two neighbouring states.

"The Mizo communities appreciate the move. The inter-state bus service will strengthen Mizo brotherhood and improve relations between the two neighbouring states," Pachuau told PTI over the phone. According to him, the proposed interstate bus service will help with trade and people-to-people contact.