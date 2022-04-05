A team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets worth a whopping Rs 30 crore in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

The CID team entered Zohnuai area in Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night, acting on specific information, and recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler.

The woman, whose name has yet to be ascertained, comes from Farkawn village in Myanmar’s Champhai district.

According to authorities, the recovered party drugs are worth Rs 30 crore on the international market.

Further investigation to unearth other linkages is on

Mizoram: Meth Tablets worth Rs 30 Crore seized in Aizawl

A team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets worth a whopping Rs 30 crore in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

The CID team entered Zohnuai area in Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night, acting on specific information, and recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler.

The woman, whose name has yet to be ascertained, comes from Farkawn village in Myanmar’s Champhai district.

According to authorities, the recovered party drugs are worth Rs 30 crore on the international market.

Further investigation to unearth other linkages is on.