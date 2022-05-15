As many as 186 members of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Congress during an induction programme organised by the Chakma District Congress Committee (CDCC) at Kamalanagar, the Chakma Autonomous District Council's headquarters (CADC).

Hiran Bijay Chakma, Advocate and his supporters from MNF, as well as one elected Village Council Member (VCM), one nominated VCM, and several other members from the BJP, attended the induction ceremony, which was graced by Chief Guest Adikanta Tongchangya.

According to Tongchangya, the ruling MNF Government in CADC is unable to provide a stable administration for the people of CADC, and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Executive Committee have been changed five times in the five-year tenure, demonstrating their inability to run the CADC administration.

He alleges that the MNF Government in CADC promised Rs 3 lakh per family under the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), but four years later could only distribute corn seeds to a small number of families.

While expressing his delight at the inclusion of energetic and educated youths in the Congress party, CDCC president Ramani Chakma stated, "Both the ruling MNF and the BJP failed to keep their promises. Only the Congress has worked for the Chakma people of Mizoram, including the establishment of the CADC in 1972 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the empowerment of the CADC by amending the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution during the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's government "According to reports.