Mizoram police arrested an Assam man on Thursday for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of a three-year-old daughter.

Fairul Haque, the arrestee, is a native of the Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, a woman from Bagha in Cachar district was beaten and thrown out of a car by one Khairul Hoque Laskar and two others in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

The gang also kidnapped the woman's 3-year-old daughter and fled with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash that belonged to her.

Following the incident, a team of Lawngtlai police launched an inquiry and found the involved car on the side of the road around 5 kilometres from Thingfal village in the Lunglei district.

Soon after, all police stations in Mizoram and Cachar districts were notified.

Fairul Haque was apprehended in Cachar district on Thursday after a rigorous search.

The abducted child was also reunited with her relatives in Cachar.