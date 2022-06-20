The Mizoram government announced that all schools will be closed for the next two days due to the severe rains, causing landslides and flooding major thoroughfares and residential areas.

The Met department has predicted torrential rain in the state in the next two days.

Meanwhile, landslides have been reported in numerous regions of Mizoram, including the state capital Aizawl, according to officials.

Low-lying areas in Serchhip district's Thenzawl town, about 90 kilometres from Aizawl, and plantations along the banks of the Khawthlangtuipui river in Lunglei district have been submerged as rain continues to pelt the state and the northeastern region.

Crop fields in Sairang village, approximately 21 kilometres from Aizawl, have also been submerged by water from the swelling Tlawng river, officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.