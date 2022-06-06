The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have confiscated a massive stash of heroin and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3.4 crores in two separate raids as part of a comprehensive crackdown on the drug scourge.

According to a PTI report, a special section of the criminal investigation department confiscated 222 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.11 crore from the fringes of Sateek village in Aizawl district on Saturday in one operation.

Meanwhile, two drug traffickers — inhabitants of Lunglei town – have been detained for holding the illegal goods, which were hidden in 17 soap cases.

There were three brands of foreign cigarettes and these seized contrabands were handed over to state police for additional legal action – informed an official statement.