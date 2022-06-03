The Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the prompt of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 55 gm of heroin worth approximately Rs 27,50,000 from the New Champhai-Zotlang road in Mizoram's Champhai district.

According to reports, a team of 8 Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police carried out the operation based on specific information.

The illegal consignment, along with a Kenbo bike, was seized by Assam Rifles troops, who apprehended two individuals and turned them over to Champhai police for further legal proceedings. Another incident occurred when the Lunglei Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the command of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered ammunition and weapons.

In another instance, the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Zawngling village of Saiha district along the Indo-Myanmar Border on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles said that the operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information.

The team based on the input established a check post at the Zawngling crossing.

During the checking, the team intercepted two individuals on suspicion.

On searching them the team found that they were carrying a total of 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridges along with two NX100 Airguns.

Both of them were Myanmar nationals who were apprehended following the recovery.

The recovered items along with the two individuals were handed over to Tuipang Police Station on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.

Earlier the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of heroin worth Rs 27.5 lakh and apprehended two persons with it.