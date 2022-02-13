AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga recently highlighted performer H. Lalrempuia who has gone viral with a rendition of patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti.’ Zoramthanga recently posted a clip of the Mizo singer’s cover on Twitter.

Lalrempuia already runs a large channel on Youtube with over 60,000 subscribers and has covered a number of Bollywood hits to great acclaim. He also has a number of original tracks sung in Mizo to his credit. He has earned praise for his sweet and melodious voice as well as his ability to sing with great emotion.

The singer, who has used rock instrumentation in the track, has earned plaudits from social media for his unique rendition of the chart-topper.

"When the honourable CM of Mizoram himself shared it, that means it has to be a special one. What an amazing cover brother, enjoyed the song thoroughly," a YouTube user wrote, while another said: "He is singing in his own idea..And he feels the patriotism in his voice and tune, so great your voice."

Many YouTube users commented that this rendition bodes well for the Northeast Indian music industry in the years to come.

"I firmly believe that one day the music industry of the nation will be ruled by Northeast, because there is so much talent in this side of the nation,if you don't believe me just look at this masterpiece," a user opined.

The original was written by Manoj Muntashir, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and sung by singer B Praak. It was released in March 2019 and featured on the soundtrack of the 2019 Hindi film Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, who later sang the female version.

The aim of the song was to reflect a dying soldier's last thoughts in the film's final scene.