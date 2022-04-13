On Tuesday, a newly renovated bridge connecting Manipur and Mizoram was inaugurated by MLA of Lengteng assembly constituency, Mizoram, L Thangmawia Hauzel.The bridge is situated between Mimbung village of Mizoram and Singzawl village of Manipur. The suspension bridge, known as the 'Jelshyam tower bridge,' was constructed in the 1990s by former Manipur chief secretary (L) Jelshyam Hauzel.

It was renovated after years of mismanagement and is projected to reduce the distance between the Leingteng assembly constituencies in Mizoram and Manipur by roughly 100 kilometres.

According to a report, Secretary of the village authority of Mimbung village Ginsuanlian, they were all happy and thankful to the MLA for renovating the bridge and for making it functional.

The MLA received more than Rs 50 lakh from the Mizoram government's State Economic Development Programme (SEDP) for the renovation of the bridge.