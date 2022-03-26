In order to bring together first-hand anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed Narendra Modi, a website, Modistory.in has been launched.

According to the website, anyone can add to the collection in the form of video, audio, or text.

“The making of new India is the story of common people coming together, aspiring for greatness, in the spirit of ‘we the people’… There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi’s life, his intent, integrity and intensity,” the portal’s bio said, adding, “Modi Story is about such voices,” it stated.

The anecdotal compilation includes contributions from Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, former Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, and spiritual leader Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra remarked in a video uploaded by the Modi Story twitter account, "We didn't feel like we were meeting the Prime Minister of India." He spoke with each and every player and was well-informed about each of us. There has been a lot of change in sports since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister."