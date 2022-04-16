On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Narendra Modi used video conferencing to inaugurate a 108-foot statue of Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat. This is the second of four sculptures that will be erected as part of the Hanumanji Char Dham initiative across the country.

The Prime Minister also posted a message on Twitter stating, "Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honored to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing."