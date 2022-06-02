Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a central government-organized conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on June 16 and 17.

The conclave will focus on key issues such as urban governance, education, and agriculture, as well as ensuring that states' efforts are coordinated. This is the first time that a high-level meeting of bureaucrats has been convened to discuss key issues in depth.

According to reports, "The concerned ministries are preparing the schedule's details. The conclave will be more consultative in nature, with the goal of learning about the challenges that top officers face so that corrective action can be taken.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a central government-organized conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories in Himachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the conclave is important because states governed by opposition parties have a variety of issues with the Centre, and the differences have grown in recent months.

The conclave, which aims to bring all heads of state administration together, could send a positive message to states that the Centre is trying to persuade them to join its initiative.