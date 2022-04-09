Longleng, Tuensang, Shamator and Peren districts Planning and Development Board (DPDB) monthly meetings were held at the newly renovated DPDB hall on Friday. DC Longleng officially launches the newly renovated DPDB hall and various issues concerning the districts were also discussed at the meetings.

According to a DIPR report,the deputy commissioner (DC) Longleng, M Shayung Phom, presided over a meeting of the Longleng DPDB in the newly rebuilt DPDB hall on Friday.The DC encouraged members to be proactive in giving their opinions and comments in order to resolve their difficulties and improve the district's planning and development. He praised the members for their participation in ensuring the tremendous success of the Phom Monyu Tribal Festival.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer (CMO) Longleng, Dr. Obangjungla informed the members of an eye screening camp scheduled to be held from May 4 to 6 at Phom Lempong. She informed interested members to avail the opportunity and to disseminate the information to people in their community. At the meeting, Yingli College principal said the college was gearing up for development of infrastructure and other basic needs for assessment by National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC). He said the college was striving for improvement of amenities to meet the required standard grading under NAAC and to fulfil the criteria set by NEP. He also informed that community participation was necessary for grading and in this regard, the principal appealed to the members to extend cooperation and support both in kind and cash towards the development of the lone college. He further informed that the NAAC team would visit the college on April 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, Dr. Obangjungla, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Longleng, informed the members about an eye screening camp scheduled for May 4 to 6 at Phom Lempong. She encouraged interested individuals to take advantage of the opportunity and inform people to others in their neighbourhood. The principal of Yingli College stated during the conference that the college was preparing for the development of infrastructure and other fundamental needs in preparation for assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). He stated that the college was working to improve amenities in order to get the required standard grading under NAAC and to meet the NEP criterion. He also stated that community engagement was required for grading, and the principal requested that the members cooperate and support in this regard.

PowerPoint on departmental activities was presented by ADS (Supply) while fortification of rice for better nutrition was proposed by state technical officer (Fortification), Shan Ezung. It may be mentioned that the fund for renovation of DPDB hall was contributed by B. S. Nganlang Phom, MLA and chairman DPDB, Longleng under LADP 2001-22 (Rs. 5 lakh) DPDB Tuensang discusses setting up of SDPDB Tuensang DPDB meeting was held in the conference hall of the DC Tuensang under the chairmanship of DC & vice chairman DPDB Tuensang, Kumar Ramnikant on Friday. According to a DIPR report, the members of the forum discussed on setting up of Sub-Divisional Planning & Development Board (SDPDB) at Longkhim where Muthingnyuba Sangtam also highlighted the importance and necessity of a SDPDB. The house agreed and decided to forward to the concerned for approval.

ADS (Supply) presented a PowerPoint on departmental efforts, while Shan Ezung, state technical officer (Fortification), advocated fortification of rice for better nutrition. It should be noted that under LADP 2001-22, B. S. Nganlang Phom, MLA and chairman of the DPDB, Longleng, contributed funds to renovate the DPDB hall (Rs. 5 lakh) The DPDB Tuensang discusses the setup of the SDPDB. Tuensang On Friday, a DPDB meeting was held in the conference hall of the DC Tuensang, chaired by DC and vice chairman of the DPDB Tuensang, Kumar Ramnikant. According to a DIPR report, the forum members discussed the establishment of a Sub-Divisional Planning & Development Board (SDPDB) in Longkhim, with Muthingnyuba Sangtam emphasising the need and necessity of such a board. The house came to an agreement.

The proposal to upgrade EAC Chare to SDO (C) HQ was also addressed, and it was decided to send it to the higher ups for consideration. Nungsanglemba Chang, president of CKS, endorsed the programme and spoke about the need of modernising EAC from a logistical and strategic standpoint. The proposal for the registration of the Alumni Association of Sao Chang College was evaluated and forwarded for further consideration. In the meantime, the subject of Tuensang's dumping site was discussed. Water quality was tested downstream and moving was recommended based on the PHED assessment. The department requested help from the state government as well as the intervention of elected officials. Following the repeal of the AFSPA in Tuensang, the DC urged all stakeholders to work for peace and serenity in the district.

DC Shamator Thsuvisie Phoji, according to a DIPR report, emphasised Shamator Town history and thanked the officers for their contributions to the district. The house voted overwhelmingly to create 23 new departments and upgrade 12 existing ones. The meeting also approved the primary schools in Longthu and Moyit villages in Chessore block, as well as the primary school in Khonangpong village in Shamator. The upgradation of Class-IX-X of Temjin Memorial School in Kuthur Village and the Baptist School in Sotokur Village were also accepted. DC Peren requests that officers remain at the station. On April 6, the monthly Peren DPDB meeting was conducted in the conference hall of DC Peren, chaired by DC and DPDB vice-chairman, Sentiwapang Aier. According to a DIPR report, the DC asked for administrative officers to be stationed in all of the sub-divisions as soon as possible.

DC Peren requests that officers to remain at the station. On April 6, the monthly Peren DPDB meeting was conducted in the conference hall of DC Peren, chaired by DC and DPDB vice-chairman, Sentiwapang Aier. According to a DIPR report, the DC requested administrative officers from all sub-divisions, as well as department heads, to report to work. He also requested that the police serve with sincerity and commitment. The board entrusted SDEO-cum-DEO Peren to collect essential documentation from the directorate before the next DPDB meeting, which was on the agenda for upgrading GMS at Jalukie and Samziuram to GHS.

The board also agreed to approve in principle, however the official approval would be done in the next meeting. Other agenda discussed included Peren Town 75th anniversary celebration programme to which the DC informed the board about action plan for pre-celebration which would be organised by various departments. He called for maximum support and cooperation from all the district officials and civil societies for success of the programme. As entrusted, DPRO Peren from IPR department delivered a short departmental presentation. Later, District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting for registration of births & deaths and Peren District Skill Committee (DSC) was also held under the chairmanship of DC Peren. The board also agreed to approve in concept, but just in principle; the final permission would come at the next meeting. Other thing to be done was the 75th anniversary celebration programme for Peren Town, about which the DC briefed the board about the action plan for the pre-celebration, which would be organised by various departments. He urged all district officials and civil society organisations to give the programme their full support and collaboration in order for it to succeed. DPRO Peren from the IPR department gave a brief departmental presentation as requested.

Later, under the chairmanship of DC Peren, a meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) for the registration of births and deaths, as well as a meeting of the Peren District Skill Committee (DSC) were also held.