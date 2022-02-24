More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: presidency
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More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: presidency
More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.
"I know that more than 40 have been killed and several dozen wounded. I am aware of nearly 10 civilian losses," presidential administration aide Oleksiy Arestovych told reporters.
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