GOA: Mouni Roy has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a traditional Malayali ceremony. This will be followed by a Bengali wedding in the evening.

Mouni hails from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, while her hubby Suraj is a banker and businessman in Dubai, who belongs to a Jain family in Bengaluru. Mouni has now shared stunning pictures from the wedding ceremony.

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa and all the rituals are said to be complete.

Mouni shared beautiful pictures from the same and captioned it, "I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings Love, Suraj & Mouni (sic)."

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Meanwhile, groom Suraj Nambiar also shared another set of beautiful photos with his wife, Mouni Roy. He captioned it, "7.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man in the alive (sic)."

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