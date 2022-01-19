NEW DELHI: Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of former state chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today in the presence of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second.

She was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi and secured about 63,000 votes.

Aparna Yadav has in the past lauded some initiatives of the BJP government. She also donated ₹11 lakh to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.