At least two blasts were reported from near a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday morning.

As per reports, some unidentified armed men stormed the gurdwara at 6 am.

The president of the gurdwara, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said that many people who were residing inside the gurdwara have been killed.

“Alarming news from #Kabul as per Gurnam Singh the president of Gurdwara, Karte Parwan armed militants have entered Gurudwara Sahib. As per him many of those residing in Gurdwara have been killed. Request to PM @narendramodiji & @MEAIndiafor immediate intervention,” he tweeted.

"1 Sikh reported dead in Gurdwara Karte Parwan terror attack today. Update shared by Sikh Sangat of Kabul who are in touch with me. Sikhs of Afghanistan feeling helpless," he tweeted.