RANCHI: A 32-year-old Muslim man was assaulted, made to lick his own spit and to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by suspected BJP workers in Jharkhand on Friday.

Police said one person identified as Jeetu Shaw has been arrested in connection with the assault and further investigations are underway.

According to reports, the incident took place at a protest by BJP workers against the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab.

BJP's Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and Dhanbad MP P N Singh were among the leaders present at the protest.

Zeeshan Khan was passing by the spot when he allegedly used abusive words for one of the BJP leaders. He was immediately surrounded by a group of suspected BJP workers and supporters who started assaulting him. He was then made to squat, spit on the road and lick it and chant 'Jai Shri Ram.'

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh to inquire into the incident.

“DC Dhanbad, please take strict action against the culprits and immediately inform. There is no place for animosity among the peace loving people of Jharkhand,” Soren tweeted.

Singh replied, “We are inquiring into the matter and Dhanbad police is investigating it and has registered an FIR. One person has been arrested.”

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Zeeshan’s younger brother Rehan Khan. According to Rehan, his older brother has been suffering from bipolar disorder for several years and he said that he had been treated at Central Institute of Psychiatry in the state capital.

Jharkhand has enacted an anti-mob lynching and mob-violence law, which is yet to be notified. The new law has provisions for punishment up to life imprisonment.

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