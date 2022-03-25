After Arvind Kejriwal’s Assembly speech on Thursday, in which the Delhi chief minister remarked that instead of making the movie tax-free, the makers can simply post it to YouTube and make it free for all, BJP leader Amit Malviya dubbed him an urban Naxal.

“Why didn’t Kejriwal advise putting these films on YouTube? Why tax-free in Delhi? And out of these people, at whose feet Kejriwal must have fallen! Because Kashmir Files is on the genocide of Hindus, this urban Naxal is getting pain in the stomach!” Amit Malviya tweeted.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has sparked a firestorm of controversy after it was declared tax-free in various BJP-ruled states. The film has received support from BJP officials, ministers, chief ministers, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal was the latest to wade into the controversy as he said the movie should be uploaded on YouTube. “They (BJP) are demanding that the movie be declared tax-free in Delhi. Upload it on YouTube, the movie will become free and everyone will be able to watch it,” he said amid cheers from his MLAs.

Some BJP members were raising slogans for making The Kashmir Files tax-free and some were raising slogans for closing liquor shops. They even don’t know what slogans to raise. Is this the reason you came to politics? To put up the poster of a movie? What will you say to your children?” Kejriwal said.

Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you? Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP,” Kejriwal said and then appealed to the BJP MLAs to not promote The Kashmir Files.

“Do whatever you want to do, but for the sake of god, stop wasting your time and position to promote this movie. It doesn’t look good for the position you command. Don’t act like children on the Internet, please,” the chief minister said.