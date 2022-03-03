NEW DELHI: Olika Mlato, a medical student from Nagaland studying in Ukraine reached New Delhi safely via Rzeszow, Poland, yesterday morning by a special aircraft, arranged by Government of India.

Government sources informed that Olika along with other Indian Medical Students walked for two days to reach the border of Poland wherein Indian Embassy at Poland assisted them from border to Airport.

After Mlato reached India safely, Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton expressed his gratitude to the Centre for the safe return of the Naga student from Ukraine.

Patton thanked Prime Minister Narendra Moth for all his efforts in leading the mission 'Operation Ganga', for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

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