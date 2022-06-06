KOHIMA: A bus from Tuensang bound for Dimapur district turned turtle between Tsiesema and Peducha in Kohima on Sunday morning, injuring several passengers.

According to reports, the accident injured 27 people.

The bus was travelling from Tuensang to Dimapur when the brakes allegedly failed.

According to reports, the driver sounded an alarm and warned the passengers that the brakes were failing, then steered the vehicle to the roadside to prevent the vehicle from falling into a steep gorge, averting a larger disaster.

The majority of the passengers were fast asleep at the time of the incident, giving them little time to brace themselves for the impact.

As per reports, a medical team from the Assam Rifles stationed in Tsiesema village was the first to respond.

Meanwhile, Around 25 injured passengers were transported to Naga Hospital Authority Kohima and the Kohimas, where they were treated, and some were discharged after receiving first aid.