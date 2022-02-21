KOHIMA: A 52-year-old teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl at Chaoha Chingnyu village under Aboi sub-division in Mon district on February 17.

The Chaoha Chingnyu Students' Union (CCSU) has ascertained that the unfortunate event took place when the victim, a student of standard 6, along with her guardian came to seek admission in the school.

A press release issued by CCSU president, B Khamlep, and the press secretary, Nyakwang, claimed that the accused Om Prakash, a Science graduate teacher at GMS Chaoha Chingnyu from Katihar district in Bihar, had allegedly asked the victim to come to his quarters in the evening around 6 pm for admission during which he committed the crime.

According to reports, Man FIR was filed on February 19 at Aboi Police Station the accused was arrested.

The case was handed over to Women Police Station in Mon and investigation was underway.

On learning about the incident, the Union officials rushed to his residence and found many 'unprescribed medicines and injections to be sold off to the villagers', it stated.

Also terming the intention of the culprit as a well premeditated plan, the union questioned how admission process could be done at his residence during the night.

This is a serious note to be taken into account for unauthorised and illegal practice by the culprit besides attempt to rape the minor', the union stated.

CCSU and Chaoha Nyupuh Sheko Khong (CNSK) have vehemently condemned the act of the culprit and demanded the law enforcing agencies to undertake proper investigation and award befitting punishment as per the law.

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