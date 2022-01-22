KOHIMA: In a tragic incident, a boy from Assam was found dead at a rest camp above Dzukou Valley in Nagaland. According to the information provided by the president of SAYO (Southern Angami Youth Organization) Metekhrielie Mejuba and Metevizo Sophie the General Secretary, the deceased person was identified as Bashanta Nath.

The SAYO on gathering the information came to know that the deceased person was a domestic tourist who came along with four other companions to visit Dzükou Valley on January 16. But unfortunately, on 17th January morning, the deceased was found dead by his companions who, without immediately informing concerned authorities, fled to Assam,” SAYO said.

The youth organization of Nagaland also informed that the dead body was brought to the Viswema village Junction from Dzukou Valley by police officials along with 30 local people. In the Village junction, a short funeral activity was performed by the locals.

After the funeral service, the mortal remain of Bashasta Nath was then handed over to the South Police Station in Kohima for medical investigation and Post-mortem report.