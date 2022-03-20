Nagaland has become the country's first paperless Legislative Assembly, successfully implementing the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Members will now be able to participate in House proceedings using electronic devices.

"Nagaland becomes India's 1st Legislative Assembly to successfully implement National e-Vidhan project. Now members can use electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. This initiative encourages paperless operations and reflects government's commitment towards Ashta Lakshmi," tweeted Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

A tablet or e-book has been attached to each table in the assembly of 60 members during the ongoing Budget session.

NeVA is a work-flow system deployed on NIC Cloud, MeghRaj that assists the Chair of the House in running the House proceedings smoothly and conducting Legislative Business of the House in a paperless manner.

According to an official note, the application also hosts a secure page for each Member of the House for submitting questions and other notices.