Kohima: The first ever Edu-Connect Conclave, an educational conclave organised by the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and the North East Educational Council (NEEC), began on Tuesday at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima in an effort to make way for investment in Nagaland's education sector.

The conclave witnessed hundreds of students' attendance at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) had announced the news. The two-day conclave is being organised in collaboration with the state school education, higher education, and technical education.

The NBSE had informed the heads of secondary and higher secondary institutions in the state that the education expo aims to connect students seeking admissions, particularly in vocational and employment-oriented education, with premier colleges or institutes in the country. It also aims to provide students with first-hand information about admission to such colleges and institutes, courses offered, fee structure, free education, scholarships, education loans, options for fellowships abroad, and so on.

This will not only help students overcome the difficulties they face in gaining admission to the country's premier educational institutions, but it will also attract potential institutions to establish in the country.

The expo will also assist schools and colleges in fine-tuning their career counselling, locating post-graduate opportunities outside of Nagaland, and providing information on education loans, fellowships, and scholarships.

The event will be broadcast live in all districts for students and parents to watch on MyGov Nagaland's YouTube channel. In this regard, the NBSE directed institution heads to work with their respective district education officers to arrange for their students to attend the event's live broadcast.

Meanwhile, the heads of selected schools in Kohima asked to make the necessary arrangements for their students in Classes X and XII to attend the expo at the Capital Convention Centre.