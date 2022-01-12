KOHIMA: The Nagaland government on Tuesday announced that students (class IX or older who are 15 years of age or older) who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to attend normal classes.

The notification of the Directorate of School Education stated that schools will be able to resume conducting online classes for students in grades I through VIII / IX.

“All parents are advised to voluntarily vaccinate their children aged 15 to 18 against COVID-19 at the nearest Government COVID-19 vaccination centers free of charge or at authorized medical centers according to the schedule notified by the Department of Health. and Family Welfare, ”the notification said.

The principals of all CBSE and ICSE board schools (both governmental and private) have also been instructed to email the number of students enrolled in their schools in the 15-18 age group.