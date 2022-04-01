While speaking at the inaugural of Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) Online Services (eKMC) at Integrated Command and Control Centre, KMC office, on Wednesday, Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Dr. Neikiesalie Kire said that Kohima was gradually moving towards a digital society.

The advisor stated that the recent implementation of e-Vidaan in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the launch of the Senior Citizens' Centre, and the inauguration of the eKMC were all initiatives to make Kohima go digital.

He went on to say that, with the support of their children and the younger generation, even older generations who were not very tech aware could participate in this transformation.

He claimed that by turning digital, residents in adjacent areas may avoid having to travel to Kohima by using online services from the comfort of their own homes.

He believed that this would help to alleviate some of the city's traffic congestion, which had become a major issue.

The adviser observed that Kohima as a whole was changing, particularly in terms of infrastructure, with residents having access to better roads, more pathways, smart city street lighting, closed circuit television (CCTV) at traffic signals, and soon-to-be-built bike tracks and parks.

Dr. Nicky said all of these activities were proof of the change the administration promised, claiming that the recently inaugurated Capital Cultural Hall was one of the greatest among such halls in the North East.

He urged young people, particularly those in metropolitan areas, to adopt good habits, saying they should be polite to the old and offer assistance to them whenever they needed it.

He urged KMC to be ready to assist senior residents anytime they visit the office for whatever reason, particularly with the new digital system.

One of the primary aims of the Smart City mission, according to Er K Theünuo, CEO of Kohima Smart City Development Limited (KSCDL), is to apply innovative modern technology to improve existing systems. He claimed that conducting office work by hand was inefficient, resulting in delays in communication, approvals, and decisions.

According to Theünuo, as digital technology advances, KSCDL has implemented online digital systems employing the most up-to-date software to catapult Nagaland not just into the digital age, but also to the forefront of e-governance.

Meanwhile, representatives from the KSCDL and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), who collaborated on the eKMC, gave technical lectures.

T Lanusenla Longkumer, administrator and PIO, KMC, presided over the opening ceremony, while Er. Ketusezo Rote, associate analyst, IT, KSDCL, submitted the vote of gratitude. Registration and renewal of trade licences, residential registration, sales permit, advertisement registration, and bill payments are just a few of the services available on eKMC, which may be accessed via mobile phones, desktops, and tablets.