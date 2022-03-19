The 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly's budget session will begin on Today. The Budget Session will take place from 19 March to 25 March.

The week-long Budget session will commence with the customary address of Governor of Nagaland followed by obituary reference to the passing away of the former legislators.

The election of Deputy Speaker of the House will also be held. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio will present the Budget on March 22.

In addition to the regular question hour, this session will include the laying of yearly administrative reports of government departments, government reports and guidelines, and the presentation of Assembly committee conclusions.

The session is noteworthy because it will be the first budget session of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) administration, which took office in September 2021 with no opposition.

According to PTI, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report on state finances and government activities will be presented to the House during this session.

Earlier, The Assam Budget session for the fiscal year 2022-23 had started with Governor Jagdish Mukhi's traditional address. Prof. Mukhi, who is also the Governor of Assam, spoke to the August House on the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session 2022.

Prof. Mukhi had tweeted on Monday, "Pleased to address the August House on the opening day of the Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session 2022." I am confident that the in-depth discussions that will take place during this session will aid in the preparation of a plan for ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity."