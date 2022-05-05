Kohima: On Wednesday, a meeting was held between the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and the government where they widely discussed the violation of ceasefire ground rules by security forces.

The group stated that it would take up the issue with the government in a meaningful way in order to establish a peaceful atmosphere for the Naga peace talks.

As per report, the NSCN (IM) said that Eno K Mero, the new convenor of the Ceasefire Monitoring Cell, pledged to pursue any ceasefire violations by security forces in a meaningful way in order to create a peaceful environment for Naga political talks.

Mero took over the charge of Convenor of the Ceasefire Monitoring Cell from Eno Kihoyi Swu in a meeting on Wednesday in Diphupar, Dimapur (Nagaland).

The NSCN (IM) has changed a few organisational posts, according to the statement. The NSCN (IM) and other groups signed a cease-fire agreement with the Centre in 1997, and the two sides have held over 85 rounds of talks since then.

On August 3, 2015, the two parties signed a Framework Agreement.

During his week-long visit to Nagaland, Central government envoy A K Mishra met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, leaders of the NSCN (IM), the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), and the core committee on Naga political issues

After Nagaland Governor Ravindra Narayan Ravi, who had been the Centre's interlocutor in the Naga peace talks for many years, was transferred to Tamil Nadu, Mishra, a former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, was assigned to the Naga peace talks.

The NSCN (IM) and eight other Naga groups, which came together a few years ago under the banner of WC-NNPG, have been holding separate peace talks with the Centre.

The NSCN (IM)'s adoption of a separate Naga flag and constitution, on the other hand, became a roadblock to a final Naga political settlement.