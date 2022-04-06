On Tuesday, the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission (NSRLM), Chukitong Block, held a Financial Inclusion (FI) Mela for Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Likya community hall.

DMMU Wokha ADPM Samuel Kithan encouraged SHG members to take advantage of the various income-generating opportunities provided by NSRLM during the programme.

Yingkai T. Konyak, Chukitong ICDS project education teacher, and W. Nahphoa, Bank of Baroda Wokha branch manager, also encouraged the participants.

The FI Mela also included a display and sale of local products such as gooseberry paste, juice, ginger ale, candy and paste, local wine, and so on, as well as local handicrafts.

Earlier, during a brief ceremony presided over by BMMU Chukitong Block AC-Livelihoods, P. Lothunglo Ezung, MBK Khobeno said the invocation, BMMU Chukitong Block BPM Janthungbemo Ezung delivered the welcome address, and BMMU Chukitong Block accountant, Helen Yanthan gave a presentation.

Later, Chonbemo of BMMU Chukitong Block AC-FI spoke about NSRLM and its activities, R. Nzanbeni of BMMU Chukitong Block AC-SISD proposed a vote of thanks, and Zuabeni Ezung of Chukitong Block Zukhumki Federation said the benediction.

In total, 200 SHG members from various Village Level Organizations (VLOs) attended the FI Mela, which included participant member enrolment in PMJJY-PMSBY, AB-PMJAY, loan form filling, and loan sanctioning from banks.