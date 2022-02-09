DIMAPUR: Nagaland police and Assam Rifles jointly rescued a kidnapped person from Padumpukhuri area in Dimapur.

11 accused, including nine military wing cadres of NSCN/GPRN (Akato Chophy) faction, were arrested. Arms and ammunition were also seized.

Police said around 9:30 am on February 5, four unknown persons came to the house of the victim, Mon Bahadur Chetri alias Temjen Jamir.

They had allegedly demanded ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his parents for his release.

Dimapur Police and 5 Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Block-5, Lane-4, Padumpukhuri. On reaching the suspected house, a cordon and search was conducted at the residence of Benito Chophy, self-styled deputy kilonser (minister) of NSCN (Akato Chophy) group.

The victim was eventually rescued and nine military wing cadres of NSCN/GPRN (Akato Chophy) and two civilians were arrested.

A case has been registered at East police station, Dimapur.

One .22 pistol with magazine, one .32 pistol with magazine, one letterhead of NSCN (Akato Chophy) group (promotion order) besides other items like smart phones, military dress was seized from them.

The arrested have been identified as Isato Aye (36), Niputo Zhimomi (28), Kakugha Zhimomi (30), Kughalu Chishi (42), Vikishe Ayemi (58), Hukato Chophy (49), Avika Chophy (37), Tokato Awomi (32), David Yepthomi (40), Lokho Leriena Mao (34) and Awoto Awomi (18).

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