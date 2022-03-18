Nagaland: Police recovered Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.4 crores; 2 detained
An illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes was seized and two individuals apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers in Nagaland's Kohima district on Friday, according to an official. The consignment of foreign cigarettes is estimated to be worth Rs 1.4 crores, according to the official.
Taking to the Twitter, official account of Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVER ILLEGAL FOREIGN CIGARETTES IN NAGALAND, on 16 Mar, apprehended two individuals and recovered 64 cartons of contraband Cigarettes worth approx Rs. 1.4 crores in Kohima District, Nagaland.”
Meanwhile, on the same day, the Assam Rifles seized 2500 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth approximately Rs 45 lakhs in Kohima District, Nagaland.
“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHEND THREE INDIVIDUALS WITH ILLEGAL ARECA NUTS IN NAGALAND Kohima Battaloin of, on 16 Mar, apprehended three individuals and recovered 2500 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth approx Rs 45 lacs at Kohima District, Nagaland”, Assam Rifles added in another tweet.
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