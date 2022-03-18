An illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes was seized and two individuals apprehended by Assam Rifles troopers in Nagaland's Kohima district on Friday, according to an official. The consignment of foreign cigarettes is estimated to be worth Rs 1.4 crores, according to the official.

Taking to the Twitter, official account of Assam Rifles wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVER ILLEGAL FOREIGN CIGARETTES IN NAGALAND "> #AssamRifles, on 16 Mar, apprehended two individuals and recovered 64 cartons of contraband Cigarettes worth approx Rs. 1.4 crores in Kohima District, Nagaland.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Assam Rifles seized 2500 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth approximately Rs 45 lakhs in Kohima District, Nagaland.