Nagaland reports three fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death.

Three new COVID-19 infections were detected in Nagaland on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 35,458, according to a health department official.

One more patient died in Dimapur district in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 758.

There have been 1,484 COVID-19 patients who have moved to other states.

Coronavirus patients in the state are currently recovering at a rate of 93.56 percent.

The northeastern state has so far conducted more than 4.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether 9,07,735 people, including 25 in the age bracket of 12-14 years and 89,648 in the group of 15-18 have been inoculated against COVID-19 till Wednesday, the official added.