In a recent happening , On Friday, 25 March, a one-day training on the Standard Operating Procedure for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situations (SOP.2.0) on identification, rescue, and rehabilitation of children in street situations was held at Hotel Acacia in Dimapur.

According to a press release, the programme was organised by the State Child Protection Society (SCPS), Child Protection Services, Department of Social Welfare in partnership with the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) Regional Centre, Guwahati, Assam.

The major resource person, Thangzamawi Guite, assistant director, Regional Centre, Guwahati Assam, underlined the role and relevance of open shelter houses, which are unique shelter homes designed exclusively for street children, during the session.

Guite introduced the participants to the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights' SOP.2.0 (NCPCR).

Community Education Centre (CEC) Dimapur's open shelter discussed their experiences dealing with these children in the Dimapur district.

The programme was headed by Esther Sumi, protection officer, NIC, DCPU, Dimapur; Pikato Tuccu, district child protection officer, Dimapur, gave the welcoming address, and Rokokhriele Seuno, programme officer IEC and training SCPS, gave the closing remarks.

Director Child Protection Services (CPS) Nokcharenla Longchar, on the other hand, stated that there was no clear understanding of the term among the stakeholders, and that he hoped that this training would not only enlighten them on these concerns, but also assist them in better coordinating their efforts.

The training was attended by a number of stakeholders, including district child protection officers, child welfare committees, ChildLine, police (special juvenile police unit, anti-human trafficking unit, women police station, and railway station police), open shelter, and the District Legal Service Authority.