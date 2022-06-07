Heavy vehicle traffic from the NST Junction to the Mon-Sonari section in Mon District has been barred, according to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Thavaseelan K, IAS.

This decision has been undertaken, in view of the devastation that has occurred along the stretch as a result of incessant rainfall.

"The prohibition is in view of public safety and shall be applicable from the date of release of the advisory until future orders," according to the Mon DC advisory.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) recently issued a high alert for the probability of heavy rain in the coming days. During the monsoon season, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are quite likely to occur in specific areas of the districts of Kohima, Wokha, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, and Longleng.