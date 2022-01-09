KOHIMA: The district administration of Mon in Nagaland has bagged a national award for e-governance 2020-21 during the 24th National conference on e-Governance organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India in Hyderabad yesterday.

The district bagged Silver under Category 6 for Use of Information and communication Technology in the Management of COV1D- 19 scheme.

The project titled Technology in aid to Administration was headed by Deputy Commissioner Mon, Thavaseelan K and Mon SDO Vineet Kumar and Ilika Zhimomi.

The DC earlier said the project was initiated to reduce hardships and inconvenience of public while enforcing COVID 19 appropriate behaviors.

The project increased effectiveness of administration and keeping people safe from COVID.

The district devised technologies like use of online e-pass portal, Geo fencing to monitor movement of those under quarantine, contact tracing using Deep Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics, web portal for management of quarantine centres and tracking of quarantined people and use of online web platform to address grievances of people.

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