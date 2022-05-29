Nepal passenger plane goes missing
Kathmandu: On Sunday morning, a Nepalese plane carrying 19 people, including four Indians, lost contact with ground support, according to airport officials.
Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, lost contact around 9.55 a.m., according to authorities.
Meanwhile, local media reported that four Indians and three Japanese nationals were on the missing plane. The remaining passengers were Nepalese citizens, and the plane had a total of 22 people on board, including the crew.
According to the Kathmandu Post, a Jomsom Airport air traffic controller claimed they had received an unconfirmed complaint of a loud noise in Ghasa, Jomson.
According to the Jomsom Airport's ATC, a chopper has been despatched to the regions where the last contact was made.
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