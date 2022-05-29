Kathmandu: On Sunday morning, a Nepalese plane carrying 19 people, including four Indians, lost contact with ground support, according to airport officials.

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft, travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom in Nepal, lost contact around 9.55 a.m., according to authorities.

Meanwhile, local media reported that four Indians and three Japanese nationals were on the missing plane. The remaining passengers were Nepalese citizens, and the plane had a total of 22 people on board, including the crew.