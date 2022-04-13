On Tuesday, several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station, a violent episode that came amid fears about public safety as New York City struggles to recover from the pandemic.

According to the Fire Department, 13 people were injured, with several of them being shot at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, where several undetonated devices were recovered.

A senior law enforcement officer said that police were looking for a heavyset man wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, as well as a dark blue outfit that looked like it belonged to a transit worker. Investigators suspect a smoke bomb went off and that the gunman fired from inside a subway train, according to the official.

A Police Department spokesman said that no active explosive devices had been found at the scene.

Meanwhile, President Biden had been briefed on the shooting. Mayor Eric Adams was also keeping an eye on the situation after testing positive for Covid on Sunday.

At 8:27 a.m., an AFP officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot in the Brooklyn subway, according to a New York police spokesman (1227 GMT).

Around 8:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N, and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighbourhood. There was also smoke inside the station, according to reports.

Eight people with injuries from the shooting were being treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, said a spokeswoman for the hospital system, Lisa Greiner. Their injuries included gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation; all eight were in stable condition.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths in the United States each year, including suicides.

The event occurred just one day after US President Joe Biden announced new gun control measures, including tighter limitations on so-called "ghost guns," or weapons that may be assembled at home and are difficult to trace.

Lax gun laws and a constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation, despite greater controls being favoured by the majority of Americans.

Three-quarters of all homicides in the US are committed with guns, and the number of pistols, revolvers and other firearms sold continues to rise.