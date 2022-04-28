According to the revised admission guidelines, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scrapped the discretionary quota of Member of Parliaments (MPs) for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV). The revised admission guidelines have no mention of quotas for MPs for admission into KVs.

"In a revolutionary step to streamline admissions in Kendriya Vidyalas and improve the quality of education, it has been decided to discontinue several discretionary quotas which were beyond the approved students' strength," according to official sources.