According to the reports, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) stated on Thursday that it cannot be a part of the Naga National Political Groups' (NNPG) solution for a final settlement to the Naga conflict. The Naga National Political Groups is a confederation of seven armed groups in Naga.

The Naga National Political Groups' Agreed Position with the Indian government, according to the NSCN (Isak-Muivah), is "betrayal to the Naga people's mandate of the 1929 Simon Commission Memorandum, 1947 Naga Independence Declaration, and 1951 Plebiscite."

Naga nationalists have been fighting the Indian state for a sovereign ethnic homeland for almost six decades. The Naga armed movement has split into various groups throughout the years, the greatest of which is the NSCN(IM).

The NSCN (IM) signed a peace accord and started discussions with the Union government in 1997. Seven more groups have followed suit since then.

In 2015, the NSCN (IM) signed a framework agreement with the Union government, seeking a Naga flag and a separate Constitution. The group's demands have resulted in a deadlock in the peace talks. However, in 2019, the Centre and the NSCN (IM) agreed to sign an accord that included a "conditional flag" that could only be used for non-governmental purposes and did not include a separate Naga Constitution.

The final deal hasn't been signed yet. Separately, the Naga National Political Groups and the Centre signed an Agreed Position in 2017. Unlike the NSCN (IM), which demands a Naga flag and a separate constitution, the Naga National Political Groups have said they are willing to sign the final accord and then continue talks with the government, according to PTI.

The NSCN (IM) stated in a statement issued on Thursday that the Naga National Political Groups can proceed with the solution. It will never be able to "sell out the Naga's political nationality and identity," as per the group.

"We are never going to surrender our rights so easily. The sacrifices of thousands of martyrs will be judged by history, and we simply cannot betray them," the statement further added.

According to other reports, the NSCN (IM) also accused the Indian government of creating a "third force" to defend its interests against Naga rights

The group stated that any solution by the Naga National Political Groups "will simply pave the way for a larger calamity."