On Thursday evening, a 12-year-old boy was allegedly stoned to death by his friends in Mashiput village, within the Koraput Town police limits, for playing mobile games. Lulu Bhoi, a Class VII student, was identified as the victim.

According to sources, Lulu, his companion, and another 18-year-old male went to a remote location in the village. Lulu is said to have borrowed a friend's phone to play a game. His friend urged him to return the cellphone after some time, but Lulu ignored him. The two others tried to seize the phone from him since they sensed his hesitation.

A scuffle erupted between them as Lulu protested. The brawl quickly escalated when the pair allegedly picked up a stone and smashed it on his head. The boy died on the spot. When his companions discovered Lulu was dead, they were terrified and decided to dispose of the body to hide their crime.

They took his body to the bank of Kolab reservoir, around 50 metres from Mashiput hamlet, taking advantage of the darkness. Before coming home, the two dumped it in the water. When Lulu did not return home in the middle of the night, his family went on a frantic hunt but were unable to locate him.

Villagers discovered his body floating in the reservoir on Friday morning and recovered it. Father Pitabas Bhoi filed a murder case with Koraput Town police after discovering a serious injury on his son's head. According to Koraput Utkal Additional SP Keshari Das, the youngster died as a result of a head injury. His friends have been apprehended and are being interrogated by cops. More research is being carried out.