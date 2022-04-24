Following Okinawa, Ola Electric has announced the recall of 1,441 electric scooters. The decision was reached in light of recent reports of e-scooters catching fire.

The investigation into the March 26 fire incident in Pune is still ongoing, according to the business. According to the company, based on their early evaluation, it was determined to be an isolated incident.

However, it said, “As a pre-emptive measure we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles.”