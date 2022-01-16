IMPHAL: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, was inducted into the Manipur Police Saturday.

The 27-year-old has taken charge as additional superintendent of police (sports) in the Manipur Police.

Mirabai wrote,”It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon'ble Chief Minister @NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.”

“Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thankyou mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud,” she further added.