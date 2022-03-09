In the midst of raising pressures between Russia and Ukraine, a Pakistani understudy stranded in the war-hit nation was rescued by the Indian authorities.

Asma Shafique from Pakistan was rescued by the Indian officials.

Presently she is en route to Western Ukraine for "further evacuation out of the country."

According to the sources, the Pakistani student will soon be reunited with her family before long.

The Pakistani National Shafique expressed her appreciation towards the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

She said she want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting them all the way here as they were stuck in a very difficult situation and she also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting them. She also hopes to get home safely because of the Indian embassy.

This wasn't the first time a foreign national was rescued by India.

Earlier, India evacuated one Bangladeshi national, agreeing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), that had afterward "informed that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga."

According to the Kathmandu Post, Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been cleared from Ukraine by the Indian officials.

He also expressed his appreciation towards the Indian government for their support.

Later, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed that seven more Nepalis were being cleared by the Indian government from Poland.

In the meantime, the MEA on Tuesday informed that they have evacuated all Indian understudies from Ukraine's Sumy.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighboring nations, approximately 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation press release said, 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighboring nations by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava.

With this, almost 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which started on February 22, 2022.

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